Met Gala-2018 в мемах: саркофаг Ким Кардашьян, автозагар Селены Гомес и избрание Рианны Папой Римским

Бал Института Костюма не только задает тренды красной дорожки на ближайший год, но и рождает десятки мемов. Мы собрали лучшие шутки из «Твиттера» и «Инстаграма», посвященные «духовным» (и не совсем) костюмам Рианны, Cardi B, Фрэнсис Макдормэнд и председательницы Met Gala Анны Винтур

there are four popes now:-the pope — the old pope— the young pope— rihanna— vanessa (@thomasshelbys) 7 мая 2018 г.

I can’t believe @rihanna invented Catholicism #MetGala pic.twitter.com/WAs62bzT2b— nyoldman (@NYDoorman) 7 мая 2018 г.

Pope found jobless #Metgala pic.twitter.com/yf7V5Q2OhG— amal🌙 (@y0ungoth) 7 мая 2018 г.

Публикация от Thirsty Spice (@thirstyspice) 7 Май 2018 в 7:04 PDT meanwhile ova in New York City 🙏❤️🙏 Публикация от REILLY (@hey_reilly) 7 Май 2018 в 1:49 PDT Jude Law has arrived. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Jx3Ur4yMJu— TIFF (@TIFF_NET) 7 мая 2018 г.

this spot the difference game is getting harder #MetGala #kendalljenner pic.twitter.com/fmSC3rZVEs— Elena (@xelenapjx) 8 мая 2018 г.

Spot the difference #MetGala pic.twitter.com/0sTJUKedE1— Daniella🌿 (@antheiabb) 8 мая 2018 г.

The pope has arrived looking flawless #MetGala pic.twitter.com/gZISwuZp4E— Alejandro (@danielorcan1) 8 мая 2018 г.

when you order it online vs when it comes in the mail #MetGala pic.twitter.com/BBx8KrWQmh— Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) 8 мая 2018 г.

"So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him. ” Genesis 1:27 #metgala pic.twitter.com/3Gc1S3v3QM— Racked (@Racked) 8 мая 2018 г.

Seat Assignments ☑️ #heavenlybodies #metgala2018 #annawintour #siduations Публикация от siduations (@siduations) 6 Май 2018 в 12:45 PDT Luv the rebrand pic.twitter.com/YZwmtDBB6Y— L*dia Ogw*ng (@lydiaohh) 7 мая 2018 г.

Ok Kim I get it now #MetGala pic.twitter.com/lHYbG3v6qr— Λιβιƞ♡🌙 | ليبين💧 (@jiminxlibin) 8 мая 2018 г.

Y’all stay mad 😂😂😂 | #MetGala [📸: Getty Images] #CardiB #Beyonce Публикация от Power 106 (@power_106) 7 Май 2018 в 5:07 PDT When you have to be at the Vatican at 8:00 and back in The Matrix at 9:00. pic.twitter.com/FMahX85gT9— Alyssa Vingan Klein (@alyssavingan) 8 мая 2018 г.

Nearly, jus nearly…➕ #metgala #guopei Публикация от REILLY (@hey_reilly) 7 Май 2018 в 4:40 PDT remember tannned patrick and spongebob? well this is them now, feeling old yet? #metgala pic.twitter.com/r1txo6zVYP— ri || 34 (@inspieres) 8 мая 2018 г.

“Was that place the sun?” #MetGala pic.twitter.com/q4vFrzabO0— Marie (@marietalksalot) 8 мая 2018 г.

Me when I am trying to hide from my responsibilities but also still be fabulous. #MetGala #FrancesMcDormand pic.twitter.com/oqugJuFQ9J— Lisa Hiser (@lisa_hiser) 8 мая 2018 г.

Obsessed with metgala #may7 #metgala2018 #kimkardashian #versace #metgala Публикация от 𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐌𝐄 (@crayslayyy) 8 Май 2018 в 3:24 PDT Remember Jesus and Mary? This is they now.. Fell old yet?#MetGala pic.twitter.com/n6GcaQkS4F— Lana Del Rey Addiction (@LDRaddic) 8 мая 2018 г.

Running out of cliches people! #theothermadonna #sjp #metagala #metgala2018 #metgalamemes #heavenlybodies Публикация от Fashion_symposium (@fashion_symposium) 7 Май 2018 в 5:06 PDT