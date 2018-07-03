Ещё
Как сборная Японии немного не дотерпела до сенсации (фоторепортаж)
Далее:
Читайте также:
Ещё

Как сборная Японии немного не дотерпела до сенсации (фоторепортаж) 

Евро-футбол.Ру 1 час назад
Фото: Евро-футбол.Ру
Сборные Бельгии и Японии подарили болельщикам непредсказуемый матч. Европейцы, по их словам после игры, не верили в спасение при счете 0:2, но смогли в концовке не только спастись, но и вырвать победу перед свистком об окончании второго тайма. Драматические фрагменты матча в фотообзоре.
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Евро-футбол.Ру: последние новости
Мартинес: "Нужно поздравить Японию с прекрасной игрой, о недооценке не могло быть и речи" Де Брёйне: "Не хочу оправдывать поражение на определённом отрезке со счетом 0:2" Анонс Россия – Испания: матч века для российского футбола
Комментарии  Ещё 8 источников 
Читайте также
Новости партнеров
Главное сейчас
Россиянин поставил на Испанию и проиграл почти 2 млн32
Стало известно, кто научил Акинфеева легендарному сейву41
Как Запад отреагировал на триумф сборной России572
Украина бьется в истерике после победы России50
У игрока российской сборной выявили серьезную травму22
Видео
03:34
«Повезло»: Канчельскис осудил Черчесова
Футбол ЧМ по футболу 2018
00:30
Стало известно, кто научил Акинфеева легендарному сейву
Футбол Прочее
00:43
Английские болельщики: в России очень дружелюбные люди
Футбол ЧМ по футболу 2018
01:00
Месси сбежал с базы сборной после поражения на ЧМ
Футбол ЧМ по футболу 2018
00:30
«Ничего особенного»: Мутко о победе России над Испанией
ЧМ по футболу 2018 Футбол
00:11
«Если наши выиграют у хорватов, начнем худеть»
Футбол ЧМ по футболу 2018
00:23
«Мы будем играть с лучшей командой на ЧМ»
Футбол Прочее
10:08
На Украине попытались очернить сборную России
ЧМ по футболу 2018
00:30
Стало известно место для памятника Акинфееву
Футбол ЧМ по футболу 2018
03:31
В победе сборной усмотрели заслугу Мутко
Футбол ЧМ по футболу 2018
Больше видео
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
© Рамблер, 2018
Мобильная версия Реклама Помощь Вакансии Пользовательское соглашение