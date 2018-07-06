Ещё
Как в Нижнем Новгороде сборная Франции сделала весомую заявку на победу на чемпионате мира
Далее:
Читайте также:
Ещё

Как в Нижнем Новгороде сборная Франции сделала весомую заявку на победу на чемпионате мира 

Евро-футбол.Ру 57 минут назад
Фото: Евро-футбол.Ру
В первом четвертьфинальном матче на чемпионата мира сборная Франции обыграла Уругвай со счётом 2:0 благодаря стандарту и шальному голу Антуана Гризманна. Европейцы сработали более классно и не позволили никому усомниться в своей победе. Лучшие фотомгновения этой игры вашему вниманию.
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Евро-футбол.Ру: последние новости
"Ювентус" может приобрести Роналду за 100 млн евро Франция справилась с Уругваем и вышла в полуфинал мундиаля Роналду будет представлен в качестве игрока "Ювентуса" 7 июля
Комментарии  Ещё 5 источников 
Читайте также
Новости партнеров
Главное сейчас
«Угодили иностранцам, а нам денег на еду не хватает»661
Выход России в полуфинал ЧМ увековечат монетой92
Сборная Франции обыграла уругвайцев на ЧМ1
«Раздвигают ноги на инстинктивном уровне»631
Хорваты готовы побеждать. России будет сложно2
Видео
00:19
«Зенит» спародировал симуляции Неймара
Футбол Киберспорт
00:36
Россия оставит сборную без денег за ЧМ
Футбол ЧМ по футболу 2018
03:42
Кокошник стал главным сувениром мундиаля
Футбол ЧМ по футболу 2018
01:11
Иностранцы восхитились Россией во время ЧМ
ЧМ по футболу 2018 Футбол
03:57
Названо условие победы России над Хорватией
Футбол ЧМ по футболу 2018
20:11
«Раздвигают ноги на инстинктивном уровне»
Футбол Статьи
00:56
Головин объяснил пенальти с закрытыми глазами
Футбол
00:51
Пьяный дебошир попал под бывшего чемпиона UFC
MMA
00:23
Россия отказалась приглашать Мэй на ЧМ
ЧМ по футболу 2018
00:23
Назван главный козырь российской сборной
Футбол ЧМ по футболу 2018
Больше видео
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
© Рамблер, 2018
Мобильная версия Реклама Помощь Вакансии Пользовательское соглашение