Всё, карнавала не будет: поддержка на трибунах не помогла Бразилии пройти Бельгию (фото) 

Сборная Бразилии неожиданно выбыла из чемпионата мира после поражения от сборной Бельгии в матче 1/4 финала (1:2). Горячая поддержка публики ничем не помогла гостям с далёкой Америки. Немного жаль, что турнир покидают последние «заморские» болельщики.
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images