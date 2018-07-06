Ещё
Всё, карнавала не будет: поддержка на трибунах не помогла Бразилии пройти Бельгию (фото)
Далее:
Читайте также:
Ещё

Всё, карнавала не будет: поддержка на трибунах не помогла Бразилии пройти Бельгию (фото) 

Евро-футбол.Ру 1 час назад
Фото: Евро-футбол.Ру
Сборная Бразилии неожиданно выбыла из чемпионата мира после поражения от сборной Бельгии в матче 1/4 финала (1:2). Горячая поддержка публики ничем не помогла гостям с далёкой Америки. Немного жаль, что турнир покидают последние «заморские» болельщики.
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Евро-футбол.Ру: последние новости
​Де Брёйне стал сотым футболистом, забившим гол на ЧМ-2018 В матче с Бельгией капитаном сборной Бразилии будет Миранда ​Кавани: "Я горжусь быть уругвайцем"
Комментарии  Ещё 7 источников 
Читайте также
Новости партнеров
Главное сейчас
Стало известно, помешают ли ливни матчу Россия — Хорватия46
«Угодили иностранцам, а нам денег на еду не хватает»862
Бразилия вылетела с ЧМ6
«Раздвигают ноги на инстинктивном уровне»678
Хорватские СМИ унизили сборную РФ35
Видео
00:19
«Зенит» спародировал симуляции Неймара
Футбол Киберспорт
00:36
Россия оставит сборную без денег за ЧМ
Футбол ЧМ по футболу 2018
03:42
Кокошник стал главным сувениром мундиаля
Футбол ЧМ по футболу 2018
01:11
Иностранцы восхитились Россией во время ЧМ
ЧМ по футболу 2018 Футбол
03:57
Названо условие победы России над Хорватией
Футбол ЧМ по футболу 2018
20:11
«Раздвигают ноги на инстинктивном уровне»
Футбол Статьи
00:56
Головин объяснил пенальти с закрытыми глазами
Футбол
00:51
Пьяный дебошир попал под бывшего чемпиона UFC
MMA
00:23
Россия отказалась приглашать Мэй на ЧМ
ЧМ по футболу 2018
00:23
Назван главный козырь российской сборной
Футбол ЧМ по футболу 2018
Больше видео
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
© Рамблер, 2018
Мобильная версия Реклама Помощь Вакансии Пользовательское соглашение