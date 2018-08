МОК готовит безумную реформу 

Hosted a panel discussion in Edmonton today with @IIHFHockey president Dr. Rene Fasel. He told the IOC there are 4 options for hockey in the next Olympics:

1. Go with NHL players

2. Use the same player pool as 2018

3. Use under 23 players

4. No hockey

All four are on the table— Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) 10 August 2018