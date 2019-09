Майкл Джордан продал акции клуба НБА «Шарлотт»

Sources: Michael Jordan sold his undisclosed minority piece of the Charlotte Hornets based on a $1.5 Billion valuation. Jordan bought the team 9 1/2 years ago based on a $280 million valuation (65% for $180M) and initially only put up $30 million cash. pic.twitter.com/PfOWL3SN7y— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 20, 2019