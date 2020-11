This is going to take some beating — @hannaaaoberg knocks down all 10 targets and leads Marte Olsbu Roeiseland by over 20 seconds after the standing shooting! 🇸🇪😮



Watch the women's sprint live on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/zQQErnpTcn— IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) November 29, 2020