Ещё
Далее:
Читайте также:
Ещё

Бывший чемпион UFC показал рассеченное надвое веко 

Lenta.ru 1 час назад
Фото: Instagram @ealvarezfight
Американский боец смешанного стиля (MMA) Эдди Альварес прокомментировал поражение от россиянина Тимофея Настюхина на турнире One Championship: A New Era и поделился фото поврежденного глаза. Публикация доступна в Instagram-аккаунте спортсмена.
«Этот удар мгновенно ослепил меня и рассек веко пополам. Было ощущение, что глаз разорвался изнутри, и я сразу почувствовал боль», — написал 35-летний Альварес.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Hey guys First and foremost congrats to Timofey in his victory, He is very deserving of everything that comes with victory and I wish him the best in the continued tournament. Honestly speaking how I fought my One Championship debut is not a reflection of my training my coaches, my team, it’s not even a reflection of my beliefs. I am sincerely disappointed and confused in my inability to not pull the trigger and my hesitancy on recent fight nights, it’s been quite confusing to figure out the past year or so. Coach Mark always stresses «hesitancy is Death» and it’s not something that is even in my character to do. In this particular fight I waited too long for an opening and paid the ultimate price. The punch that hit me, instantly blinded me and split both eyelids in half. It felt like my eye exploded from the inside and the pain was instant. From an outsider watching myself I should of have expected the result considering my actions. You have to punch, kick, takedown and pressure to win a fight, I waited. I simply waited too long for the correct timing and opening that never came. Fighting continues to teach me life lessons thru my victories and even more through tough defeats. Victory and defeat are by products of putting it on the line, they have been inescapable throughout my whole life. I hope to be judged on how I adjust and pivot from defeat and behave in victory rather than the result of a small moment in time. To my Wife /kids family, coaches, teams mates, friends and to all the fans, thank you always for your continued support, doing this is very lonely and isolated, a simple pat on the back goes a long long way. Thank you thank you thank you. I will make adjustments and come back true to form 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 #UGK

Публикация от  Eddie Alvarez (@ealvarezfight)

Бой между Настюхиным и Альваресом состоялся в рамках Гран-при One Championship в легком весе. Поединок завершился победой россиянина в первом раунде техническим нокаутом.
Альварес, дебютировавший в One Championship, потерпел седьмое поражение в карьере. В его активе 29 побед. Американец — бывший чемпион Абсолютного бойцовского чемпионата (UFC) в легком весе.
Для Настюхина победа стала 13-й в карьере. 29-летний россиянин потерпел четыре поражения по правилам MMA.
Последние новости
Штаб Зеленского выдвинул требования Порошенко Кремль возмутили планы НАТО в Черном море Украина запретила любое авиасообщение с Россией
Комментарии
Бокс , Эдди Альварес
Читайте также
Новости партнеров
Главное сейчас
Губерниев раскритиковал российских биатлонистов
Шипулин высказался о Логиновом
Экс-тренер «Зенита» может возглавить «Бундеслиги»1
Фигурист Коляда попал в больницу
«Спартак» оштрафовали на 100 тысяч рублей1
Видео
11-летняя ученица Тутберидзе исполнила четверной прыжок
Фигурное катание
Кикбоксер нокаутировал соперника «ударом торнадо»
Бокс
Смертельный американский лед: тайна гибели Гринькова
Фигурное катание Статьи
Авербух грубо унизил Медведеву
Фигурное катание Статьи
Утешительный приз: Туктамышева поедет на ЧМ
Фигурное катание Статьи
Без Головина: что ждет Россию в Нур-Султане
Футбол Статьи
Плата за расизм: как наказали Погребняка
Футбол Статьи
Экс-игрок сборной СССР устроил драку с активистами «Стоп-Хам»
Баскетбол
Макгрегор неожиданно завершил карьеру
MMA
«Выдавите из себя Сталина»: Киселев вступился за Кокорина
Футбол Статьи
Больше видео
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
© Рамблер, 2019
Мобильная версия Реклама Помощь Вакансии Пользовательское соглашение