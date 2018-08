Игроков «Ливерпуля» отправили печь пироги

🤣 "I'm the Head Chef!" 👨‍🍳



After defeat in Tuesday's four-team tournament in training, a forfeit awaited some members of the first-team squad and a member of the coaching staff (full story ➡️ https://t.co/hxryn4MIBr).



The forfeit? The Melwood Cake Baking Tournament… pic.twitter.com/xz8vwSXwGx— Liverpool FC (@LFC) 29 августа 2018 г.