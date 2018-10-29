Ещё
Трагедия в Лестере: люди несут цветы к стадиону
Далее:
Читайте также:
Ещё

Как Англия отреагировала на трагедию в Лестере 

Чемпионат.com + ещё 9 9 минут назад
Фото: Stephen Pond/Getty Images
Смерть владельца «Лестера» подтвердили только поздно вечером, но люди ещё с утра начали нести к стадиону цветы.
Напомним, страшная трагедия случилась в Англии в субботу вечером. Вертолёт владельца «Лестера», тайского миллиардера Вичая Шриваддханапрабхи, потерпел крушение вскоре после матча 10-го тура английской премьер-лиги «Лестер» — «Вест Хэм» (1:1), вылетая со стадиона.
Долгое время теплилась надежда, что сам Шриваддханапрабха не находился на борту вертолёта. К утру её уже не осталось. Британские СМИ сообщили, что погибших пятеро (включая двух пилотов), и среди них — Вичай. Никто из пассажиров и членов экипажа не выжил.
А данные по другим жертвам, полученные от зарубежных СМИ, разнились. Кто-то предполагал, что вместе с тайским миллиардером летела его дочь. Источники The Guardian сообщали, что Шриваддханапрабха находился в вертолете без остальных членов своей семьи. Также точно известно, что спортивный директор клуба Джон Радкин остался в Лестере и не пострадал, хотя изначально должен был лететь с владельцем клуба в аэропорт Лутона.
Полиция долго молчала.
«Как только мы сможем подтвердить какие-либо подробности об инциденте, сразу это сделаем. А пока просим вас проявить понимание и терпение», — говорилось в заявлении местного полицейского отделения.
Чемпионат
В таком же стиле сразу после трагедии высказалась и пресс-служба «Лестера». После этого она замолчала на 25 часов.
Но люди всё прекрасно понимали. Футболисты клуба — Джейми Варди, Энди Кинг, Дэнни Симпсон, Гарри Магуайр, Кристиан Фукс и другие — еще вчера отреагировали записями в социальных сетях.
Сегодня утром стало известно, что «Лестер» отменил тренировку и попросил перенести матч Кубка английской лиги с «Саутгемптоном», запланированный на 30 октября. Футболисты психологически не готовы выйти на поле уже во вторник. Популярный телеведущий и бывший футболист «Лестера» Гарри Линекер признался, что эфир традиционной передачи Match of the Day, который он вёл в субботу ночью, стал для него самым сложным в жизни.
А у стадиона с утравоскресенья стали стихийно собираться болельщики. Они несли к одной из трибун «Кинг Пауэра» цветы, атрибутику, статуэтки Будды, вешали баннеры, зажигали свечи. Благодарили человека, который каких-то два с лишним года назад подарил им чемпионскую сказку.
Люди прибывали на протяжении всего дня, стихийный мемориал быстро разросся.
Приходили болельщики не только «Лестера», но и других клубов. «Разделенные цветами, объединенные горем», — написал на оранжевой футболке один из фанатов «Вулверхэмптона».
Маленькие дети рисовали трогательные картинки, которые быстро разлетались по интернету.
Воскресные матчи английской премьер-лиги начались с минуты молчания. «Арсенал» вышел на игру с «Кристал Пэлас» в траурных повязках. Само собой, многие клубы выразили слова поддержки через социальные сети.
С наступлением темноты в цвета «Лестера» окрасился главный английский стадион — «Уэмбли».
А ровно в 1.00 по московскому времени «Лестер» подтвердил: Вичай Шриваддханапрабха погиб. Никто из пяти человек, находившихся на борту, не выжил.
«Мир потерял великого человека. Человека необычайной доброты и щедрости. «Лестер» под его руководством был семьей, которую он сам очень любил», — говорится в заявлении клуба.
С понедельника болельщики смогут оставить прощальные записи в книге соболезнований — возле стадиона или с помощью официального сайта. Ближайший матч с «Саутгемптоном» отменен. Ближайший матч с «Саутгемптоном» отменён. А футболисты оставляют трогательные и искренние записи. Они действительно очень любили владельца клуба.
Чемпионат.com: последние новости
Мерсон: игра закончится, если «Арсенал» откроет счёт в матче с «Кристал Пэлас» «Ди-Си Юнайтед» Руни узнал соперника по предварительному раунду плей-офф MLS Месси: празднуем триумф и три впечатляющих гола Суареса. Поздравляем всех
Комментарии
Читайте также
Новости партнеров
Главное сейчас
Туктамышева устроила стриптиз на льду89
Интимные фото Мамаевых появились в Сети30
Дело Кокорина и Мамаева приняло неожиданный оборот814
Тарасова накинулась на судей из-за Туктамышевой13
Медведева разбудила вторую личность5
Новости партнеров
Видео
07:31
Туктамышева победила на этапе Гран-при
Фигурное катание
03:11
В разбившемся вертолете был владелец «Лестера» с дочерью
Футбол
00:45
Два гола за минуту: Малкин уничтожил канадцев
Хоккей Статьи
00:14
Наполовину одетый футболист вышел в эфир телеканала
Футбол
00:41
Кадыров позвал Кокорина и Мамаева в «Ахмат» на перевоспитание
Футбол Статьи
03:11
На глазах у фанатов: босс «Лестера» разбился на вертолете
Футбол Статьи
00:40
Спасение после провала: Медведева зажгла в Канаде
Фигурное катание
08:13
«Ночью обратилась к Орсеру»: что спасло Медведеву
Фигурное катание Статьи
00:31
Немецкие фанаты дрались с полицией даже в туалетах
Футбол
00:13
Боксер расстроился из-за проигрыша и избил тренера
Бокс
Больше видео
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
© Рамблер, 2018
Мобильная версия Реклама Помощь Вакансии Пользовательское соглашение