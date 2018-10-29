Трагедия в Лестере: люди несут цветы к стадиону

BREAKING:#Leicester
A helicopter belonging to the chairman of Leicester City has crashed outside the club's stadium in the car park. Leicestershire Police says emergency services are "aware and dealing" with an incident near Leicester City's King Power Stadium. pic.twitter.com/joZBvXIWG4— London 999 Feed (@999London) 27 октября 2018 г.
«Как только мы сможем подтвердить какие-либо подробности об инциденте, сразу это сделаем. А пока просим вас проявить понимание и терпение», — говорилось в заявлении местного полицейского отделения.
A Leicester City spokesman said: «We are assisting Leicestershire Police and the emergency services in dealing with a major incident at King Power Stadium. The Club will issue a more detailed statement once further information has been established.»— Leicester City (@LCFC) 27 октября 2018 г.
🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼— Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) 27 октября 2018 г.
That was the most difficult @BBCMOTD I’ve ever hosted. Thoughts are with everyone at Leicester City. A terrible tragedy. Heartbreaking. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 27 октября 2018 г.
Hundreds of #LCFC fans have flocked to the King Power Stadium to lay flowers and scarves. Still no official confirmation. Stay tuned to @BBCLeicester for the latest. #LCFCFamily pic.twitter.com/dE7CJ36AkR— Dale Neal 📻🎥 (@daleneal) 28 октября 2018 г.
Tearful fans lay football jerseys, flags and flowers at Leicester City's stadium as investigators continue examining remains of crashed helicopter belonging to #LCFC owner https://t.co/pwOnqsYGup
(Pic: AP) pic.twitter.com/A7i8CyGdnp— ABC Grandstand (@abcgrandstand) 28 октября 2018 г.
Wolves shirt left at the King Power shrine this morning, other tributes from Liverpool, Inter Milan, West Ham, Man Utd fans #LCFC pic.twitter.com/F8Oo06unBU— Martin Fricker (@martinfricker) 28 октября 2018 г.
When your 7yr old makes this to take down the #KingPower with flowers 💔😢💙🙏 #LCFC #VichaiSrivaddhanaprabha #leicester pic.twitter.com/FZkhuY9X51— Claire Nestor (@clairenestor) 28 октября 2018 г.
#ForLeicesterCity pic.twitter.com/DSr6iAkWuC— Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) 28 октября 2018 г.
«Мир потерял великого человека. Человека необычайной доброты и щедрости. «Лестер» под его руководством был семьей, которую он сам очень любил», — говорится в заявлении клуба.
Thank you ❤️ #theboss #lcfc pic.twitter.com/7qLuveBl4s— Christian Fuchs (@FuchsOfficial) 28 октября 2018 г.