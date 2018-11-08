Самый смешной пенальти в истории. Вы это видели?

Unbelievable.
Manchester City were awarded a penalty after this effort from Raheem Sterling. #UCL #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/bZKmQrDrv7— Optus Sport (@OptusSport) 7 ноября 2018 г.
2-0 Gabriel Jesus
Gabriel Jesus scores a penalty as Raheem Sterling gets one of the most comical penalty decisions in his favor this season. Sterling appears to have tripped over himself as he couldn't sort his feet. pic.twitter.com/BuKeSpcit5— The City Center (@MCFCCenter) 7 ноября 2018 г.
Summer is not over yet. #Sterling #MCISHA pic.twitter.com/dlcSLqmczn— Donato Cerullo (@donatocerullo) 7 ноября 2018 г.
Replay of Sterling's penalty #UCL #MCISHA 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HCmy2zGDzu— Football Daily (@footballdaily) 7 ноября 2018 г.
What really happened… #MCISHA @sterling7 🧐 pic.twitter.com/RdHfE2nzu1— Mario Simons (@SimonsMario) 7 ноября 2018 г.
Raheem Sterling when he heard the whistle go after kicking the ground #MCISHA pic.twitter.com/UElzQhemAY— Damon O'Connor (@DamonOConnor1) 7 ноября 2018 г.
If you missed the Raheem Sterling penalty incident, it went something like…pic.twitter.com/3uwG2ky7hO— Football Mumble (@football_mumble) 7 ноября 2018 г.