Самый смешной пенальти в истории. Вы это видели?

Самый смешной пенальти в истории Лиги чемпионов. Вы это видели? 

Чемпионат.com 2 часа назад
Фото: Danehouse/Getty Images
24-я минута матча «Манчестер Сити» — «Шахтёр». Рахим Стерлинг запутался в ногах на левом краю чужой штрафной и упал на газон. К англичанину никто не прикасался, да даже близко никого рядом не было. Судил матч известный арбитр Виктор Кошшои. У него было четыре помощника. На дворе XXI век.
Габриэл Жезус уверенным ударом с точки отправил мяч точно в угол ворот Пятова. Счёт стал 2:0 в пользу «Сити», а закончилось всё разгромом — 6:0.
В соцсетях уже шутят.
«Лето ещё не закончилось».
«Повтор пенальти Стерлинга».
«Вот что там случилось на самом деле».
«Реакция Рахима Стерлинга на свисток судьи после своего падения».
«Стерлинг зарабатывает пенальти».
«Если вы пропустили инцидент с пенальти Стерлинга, это было как-то так».
