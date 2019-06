Роналду остановил автобус ради больного ребенка

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo told the Portuguese bus driver to stop the ride so he could take a photo with a little kid who was holding a sign saying he wants CR7's signature. CR7 brought him onto the bus, took pictures and gave him a signed shirt.



