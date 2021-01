Коваленко прибыл в Италию для подписания контракта с «Аталантой» 

It’s time to fly. Viktor Kovalenko arrived in Italy to sign as new Atalanta player, Jason Braaf set to join Udinese on loan from Manchester City. 🔵🛩 #mcfc



[…and also DeAnde Yedlin is flying to Istanbul in order to join Galatasaray from Newcastle] 🇹🇷 #nufc pic.twitter.com/MorrbfEu6L— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2021