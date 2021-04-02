Тухель прокомментировал слухи о переходе Агуэро

"Мы с полным уважением относимся к "Манчестер Сити". Без сомнения, Агуэро — футболист мирового класса. Но мы боремся с "Манчестер Сити" в трех турнирах, поэтому я не буду говорить об их игроках", — приводит слова Тухеля журналист Фабрицио Романо.
Thomas Tuchel about Agüero-Chelsea links: “Same answer as for Haaland. We have full respect for Man City. There is no words needed, he’s a world-class player. But we have three competitions in which we are in with City so I won’t speak about their players”. #CFC @AdamNewson— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 2, 2021