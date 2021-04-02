Премьер-лига
Футбол
Хоккей
Матч-центр
Бокс
MMA
Автоспорт
Теннис
Баскетбол
Почта

Тухель прокомментировал слухи о переходе Агуэро

Soccer Newsиещё 4
1 час назад
Наставник "Челси" Томас Тухель отреагировал на информацию о возможном подписании форварда "Манчестер Сити" Серхио Агуэро.
Тухель прокомментировал слухи о переходе Агуэро
Фото: Твиттер @ChelseaFC Твиттер @ChelseaFC
"Мы с полным уважением относимся к "Манчестер Сити". Без сомнения, Агуэро — футболист мирового класса. Но мы боремся с "Манчестер Сити" в трех турнирах, поэтому я не буду говорить об их игроках", — приводит слова Тухеля журналист Фабрицио Романо.
Как сообщалось ранее, аргентинец покинет "горожан" в конце сезона. На 32-летнего игрока претендуют "Барселона", "Ювентус" и ПСЖ.
В текущем сезоне Агуэро выходил на поле за свой клуб в 14 матчах во всех соревнованиях и забил 3 мяча.
Футбол,Фабрицио Романо,Томас Тухель,
18+
Все новости
В миреНовости МосквыПолитикаОбществоПроисшествияНаука и техникаШоу-бизнесАрмияСтатьиИгрыВидеоТестыФотоПодкасты
Финансы
Сравнение кредитовЭкономикаКомпанииРынкиЛичный счетНедвижимостьКурсы валютКонвертер валютКурс доллараКурс евроПрогноз курса валютВыгодный курс обменаКросс-курс
Женский
КарантинМодаКрасотаЛюбовьЗвёздыЕдаПсихологияФотоТестыГороскопыФорумДом и садДетиЗдоровьеВидеоСвоими руками
Кино
ФильмыТВСериалыАктерыТестыФотоВидео
Спорт
Премьер-лигаФутболХоккейБоксMMAАвтоспортТеннисБаскетболЛегкая атлетикаБиатлонФигурное катаниеЛыжный спортШахматыЛетние виды спортаЗимние виды спортаВолейболГандболВидеоФотоСтатьиОколо спорта
Aвто
АвтоновостиДТПТест-драйвыБортжурналПДДЭкзамен
Субботний
ИсторииЛюдиВещиБезумный мирМестаТестыФотоВидео
Промокоды
Wildberries RUOzonБеруApteka.ruAliexpress
Доктор
НовостиКоронавирусБолезни и лекарстваНаукаНародная медицинаЗОЖВидеоСтатьи
Гороскопы
СонникИменаГаданияЛунный гороскопКитайский гороскопПриметыВанга2020 годЛунный календарьГаданияДизайн человекаРетроградный МеркурийПсихологияВосточный гороскопСонникЗодиакКалендарь Майя2021 годИменаНумерология
Путешествия
Новости путешествийОтдых в РоссииЗаграницаЛайфхакиПутеводители