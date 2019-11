«Флорида» снова выиграла со счёта 0:4!

The @FlaPanthers are the second team in NHL history to overcome a deficit of 4+ goals to win a game multiple times in a season (also Nov. 12: 5-4 SO W at BOS).



They joined the Oilers in 1983-84 (Oct. 19, 1983: 10-7 W at VAN; Dec. 7, 1983: 5-4 W vs. VAN). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/oGNrynirjl— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) 22 ноября 2019 г.