Русский хоккеист побил рекорд Буре и «сделал» Овечкина

Collecting 1 goal and 1 assist in a 5-2 @TBLightning win that has them up 2-1 in the 2020 #StanleyCup Final vs the Stars, Nikita Kucherov has 7 goals & 23 assists for 30 point in just 22 games. It makes him the 5th player (6th time) on this list of European superstars in the NHL pic.twitter.com/9XpVQI84LD— StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) September 24, 2020