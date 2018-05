Американец пытал себя водой в поддержку Кровавой Джины 

We did this yesterday for almost 45 minutes. The average pour was anywhere from 10 to 60 sec. You can try to hold your breath but the water pools at the back of your sinuses running down your eyes and nose. Plain and simple. It’s not torture. #CIA #GinaHaspel #waterboarding pic.twitter.com/XtFLYoUgsw— Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) 12 мая 2018 г.