Олейник продержался 11 секунд

Walt Harris (13-7, 1 NC) keeps the knockouts coming, obliterating Aleksei Oleinik in 12 seconds! The broad-shouldered Alabaman cracks the top 15 on a four-fight unbeaten streak. Each of his wins are by knockout, 11 in round one. #UFCSanAntonio pic.twitter.com/bHXGjn5CX8— Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) 21 июля 2019 г.