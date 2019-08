Fighter Conor McGregor is caught on a bar camera punching an elderly gentleman when the man apparently refuses a shot of whiskey offered to him.



This video should be shown to kids in every health class to explain the pitfalls of steroids, drinking and toxic masculinity. pic.twitter.com/SWeUfFGG0G— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) 15 августа 2019 г.