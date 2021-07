«Спасибо за правду!» Журналист из США отказался убрать российский флаг

Both Croatia and Russia are already guaranteed gold and silver.



Men's doubles final:



Mektic/Pavic

vs

Cilic/Dodig



Mixed doubles final:

Vesnina/Karatsev

vs

Pavlyuchenkova/Rublev



Karen Khachanov, additionally, will play the men's singles final.#Olympics— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 30, 2021