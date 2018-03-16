«We Need Two Rockets to Deal With Theresa May» — Zhirinovsky Has Great Plan for UK’s PM

Vladimir Zhirinovsky, presidential candidate:

The foreign policy is the face of the land. We can't let them offend, threaten, or label us. If they give us an ultimatum, our Commander-in-Chief should deploy the Baltic Fleet to the shores of Britain. They might respond, but Khrushchev once told the UK: 'A couple of my missiles can eliminate your isles. ' It shut them up for twenty years. The foreign policy protects the land and gives it money. If you only manage your domestic economy, you'll live in misery. America profits exclusively from its foreign policy. So did Germany, so did the whole world. Foreign policy is a huge market, where the strongest ones take the golden bites. «Oh, we don't want to go to war, we don't need an army. We'll be cultivating land and developing a small business». It's a misconception. It should be run by experts, Orientalists, people who've served in the army, people who can run it, so that there would be no mistakes, like when Napoleon and Hitler attacked us.

It's really expensive. Today, we're being threatened. We're given an ultimatum. Someone poisoned a filthy turncoat spy, and they blame entire Russia. They threaten to bomb our whole country of 150,000,000. A cyber-attack, a war — they're nuts.

British Prime Minister Mey, May, or whatever, has gone mad. The lady who's never been to war. Like Thatcher, who'd never been to war, but started one over the Falkland Isles in Argentina. And, this one is starting a war in Europe. «We can use our military force any moment. We'll punish Russia». One gives an ultimatum when they want to start a war.

Because, Europe, that rotten West, is run by those parade-lovers. There's a pedophile party in Holland. Do we need such Europe? Do we need their values? The French, who defend the traditional family, is getting dispersed by the police with gas and batons. Is that the Europe and foreign policy they're offering? We must expel the hell out of those who support the rotten West. And all who deny that Crimea is Russian are public criminals. You'll all be trialed. Mark my word. Even if I don't become the President, you'll all be trialed.