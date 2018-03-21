Flawless Victory: Putin Receives Almost 77% of Votes in Stunning Referendum on His Presidency

This year's main event, the election, is over, and the results are in. By this time, the CEC has processed almost all of the ballots.

Vladimir Putin held a flawless victory, almost 77% of voters have elected him, or over 56,000,000 people in numbers. That's the highest number ever.

The runner-up, with just under 12%, is Pavel Grudinin, of the Communist Party. The third place goes to Vladimir Zhirinovsky, of the Liberal Democratic Party , with 5.5%. The other five candidates have received less than 2% of votes.

With these results, the election race candidates have met in the Kremlin today. Putin invited them all.

Pavel Zarubin reports with details.

The losing presidential candidates were in the Kremlin today. Vladimir Putin welcomed them in his executive office. The meeting took almost two hours.

When such meetings are held, every second, every camera shot is interesting. Before they started, those who were in the Kremlin for the first time studied the sculptures. When Putin entered the room, he shook everyone's hands and addressed his guests. Grigory Yavlinsky started writing something down, as did Boris Titov and Maksim Suraikin. Ksenia Sobchak was listening closely, while Vladimir Zhirinovsky was tapping his pencil.

The President made it clear that emotional outbursts were understandable during the campaign, but if they wanted to be really useful for the country, they needed to unite their efforts. According to the President, the main focus for the next few years will be domestic issues.

Vladimir Putin: «We have this problem of the gap between those who have a very, very high income and those who live, to put it mildly, modest lives. The state should reduce this gap, just like, as I've said before, it should decrease the number of people who live below the poverty line. Especially for those who have jobs. There shouldn't be a situation in Russia, where a person works for absolutely insufficient pay».

Of course, the country's defense capabilities are also a priority.

Vladimir Putin: «No one is going to start some kind of arms race. On the contrary, we going to build our relations with all of the states of the world in a manner that is constructive. Of course, not everything is up to us. Just like with love, both sides need to be interested here, or there will be no love. As far as defense spending, we plan to decrease them both this year and next year. We need to bring some things to their logical conclusion, some existing developments, which I haven't talked about yet, need to continue. Everything's calculated, we have enough money budgeted for these goals».

When Putin offered the others to speak up, there was a moment of silence. Sobchak was the first one to break it.

— Is it alright if I start?

— Sure.

What the candidates said remained off-camera. However, they had a chance to speak publicly later, as the press awaited them in the lobby. Sobchak and Grudinin, who complained about not being on TV enough during the election, left as soon as they saw video cameras. During the electoral debates, many candidates were outraged that Putin didn't participate. Today, they met face-to-face with Putin.

Sergey Baburin, ROS party candidate: «I watched my colleagues behave with extreme dignity and politeness. It was something that was lacking during TV broadcasts. I was glad to see they turned out to be normal people».

Zhirinovsky demanded to make changes to the presidential election — make candidate requirements more strict.

Vladimir Zhirinovsky, LDPR candidate: «A minimum of 45 years old, spent time in the army. No connections overseas — no accounts, no real estate, no children there, no immigration status, no permanent residency, etc. And, a security clearance».

And Boris Titov returns to fighting for the entrepreneurs' rights.

— What is Titov?

Boris Titov: Titov is a growth strategy.

No matter how many strategies are offered by now-former candidates, Putin makes it clear that the country's interests are always above immediate concerns.

Vladimir Putin: «I understand this isn't simple. There's always the temptation to use decisive power. However, I urge you to have an open, honest discussion about our long-term interests».

What these interests are for the next six years, Putin has clearly stated in his meeting with his campaign office chairmen.

Vladimir Putin: «What we'll be handling most of the time, is domestic issues, of course. Ensuring the growth rate of the Russian economy, giving it an innovative character. This means development in healthcare, education, and industry, in order to move the country forward and increase the quality of life».

The head of an auto company, a pediatrician, and the head of the best educational center symbolize the industries that interest every person in Russia. The election campaign is over, but the joint work continues.

Aleksandr Rumyantsev, co-chairman of Putin's campaign office: All our election agents ask us if they will stay in the ranks, if they will be useful. We tell them, 'of course we'll keep working together'.

Vladimir Putin: I'll think about how to preserve this potential.

— The number one question is the shortage of labor.

— Yes, of course.

— This is something our colleagues should work on.

— This shortage is absolutely everywhere I go.

Putin will resolve all these questions and provide that breakthrough with the support of his team, as well as the support of the majority of Russian citizens who have voted for him.