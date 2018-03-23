Lavrov: We Expect an Apology From the UK Over the Accusations and Botched Skripal Investigation

London has to stop stressing and complete the Skripal investigation before making any accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gave this piece of advice to his British counterparts. More than 150 foreign diplomats have been invited to the Russian Foreign Ministry to be briefed on Russia's stance on this. And they offered to ask Russian experts and the military any questions. But Britain again refused to listen to Moscow's answers.

Anton Lyadov has the details.

A jam of cars with red numbers at Smolenskaya Square is a reaction to the Russian invitation to openly discuss the poisoning of British spy Sergei Skripal. The representatives of 150 countries arrived the Foreign Ministry without delay. Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono posed questions to Sergey Lavrov personally in Tokyo.

Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister: «I think it would be better for all, especially for London, to stop stressing, and they are obviously stressing about this situation, and calm down. What we're seeing today is them going every which way in a panic, trying to persuade their partners to support Britain in this case without actually producing any evidence. The Anglo-Saxon system of the rule of law has a curious new legal precedent, apparently».

British ambassador Bristow pointedly sent his representative, who either couldn't or wasn't authorized to explain why London refuses a joint investigation. But she still contributed to the conversation.

"We have asked Russia for explanations of how the substance ended up in the UK, but no explanations were provided".

Vladimir Ermakov, Director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control: «We're talking about an attack on two Russian citizens on the territory of Great Britain. Give us all the information about… what we consider a terrorist act against our citizens in the UK. We're not being given anything. Frankly speaking, we have no idea what they're thinking. Certainly, we don't have to provide anything to Britain».

Given the great importance of the situation, most of the ambassadors left the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs puzzled, reluctant to give comments.

Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa, Venezuelan: «We want to say that we support the Russian approach. It's our opinion in Venezuela.

»Was there enough evidence presented by the Russian side?”

Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa, Venezuelan: «In my opinion, yes. But the British government must resolve the issue with the Russian government».

The Japanese Foreign Minister also said that facts are lacking.

Taro Kono: «The use of chemical weapons is unacceptable, and first of all, it's important to find out the facts before exchanging opinions».

Sergey Lavrov: «In this story, the most important thing is to find out the facts, firstly, where Mr. Skripal and his daughter are, and, secondly, if, as the Scotland Yard spokesman says, the investigation will take months, why has the British government already delivered the verdict prior to a court decision? I hope that since Britain refuses to answer these questions, perhaps, the Japanese partners will get the answers».

In other words, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that it is seeking a joint and, most importantly, a transparent investigation. And it is important to achieve this before any crucial evidence disappears.