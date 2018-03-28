Hot Take: Top Russian/Israeli Experts Worried That Putin Might be Too SOFT on West

Evening with Vladimir Solovyev

— Canada, Ukraine, and 20 European countries ordered the expulsion of Russian diplomats. They are doing it rather cautiously, expelling just a few diplomats which means participation is more important for them than the actual result. It's not just an anti-Russian campaign now but a ruthless attack on the international law because there's still no evidence that Russia has something to do with the poisoning. It's basically a declaration of war. What else could it be if we take a sober look at it? These states have no court decision or investigation results which Scotland Yard still hasn't produced yet they claim they support Theresa May. Why? Is she in trouble? The OPCW hasn't given its verdict. Scotland Yard hasn't given its verdict. But countries begin to expel. Austria says: «We support Britain but we're still neutral.» It doesn't make sense. We live in the XXI century. Are we playing the 1914 again with Skripal instead of Franz Ferdinand? What do they want from us? Why are they provoking us?

Sergey Mikheyev, top political expert: I feel that it's their revenge for the results of the recent elections.

— Yeah, Dmitri and I feel the same.

— They are frustrated. «So Putin won by a landslide, huh? We can't ignore that, we're deeply offended. We'll continue escalating the poisoning incident and also expel your diplomats.»

The situation with the US demonstrates that their officials have gone mad. At first, President Trump greets Putin ignoring all recommendations. And two days later, as Mr. Isayev said, he lightly signed orders to expel 60 diplomats because he's got…

— He doesn't call them «diplomats», he calls them «agents». The connotation is important. Shall we deport all their agents too? That's going to hurt. Or shall we call them spies?

— Will I get expelled?

Sergey Mikheyev: Sure. Yes, starting with Karasyov. Somebody, kick him out.

— Is there a Ukrainian envoy here? Who are you?

— Not the envoy.

— No? Then who are you? This place is full of spies. Who's spying for you?

— Don't you have your counter-intelligence? Oh, so you are diplomats then. The Russian FSB works just fine.

— Don't worry, our response will come shortly.

Sergey Mikheyev: Trump is trying to deflect attention from his sex scandal. He had an argument with Melania, she used to forgive him every time. But not this time. She couldn't forgive him the two latest stars because she's met one personally. It curiously highlights…

— Living a full life.

— … the degradation of the US politics because if even Mr. Nadezhdin says he can't logically comprehend what they're doing then I'm completely lost. We're dealing with the dangerous opportunists. The dangerous opportunists who've lost their sense of reality. They don't feel their footing and believe they are omnipotent and their power has no limits.

But there's still a small spark of hope. We see how reluctant Europe is to support the campaign. Because if they all shared the same opinion that Russia is guilty their reaction would be different. They're doing it reluctantly against their interests: «Fine, we'll expel a couple of diplomats.»

— And they are doing while we're mourning the victims of the Kemerovo tragedy. They are treating us, as if we weren't people.

— It's not about how Europeans treat us it's about them being puppets. They are dependent. Speaking of allies we're often told that the US has sworn allies. They aren't allies, they're slaves. Their master ordered them to expel diplomats. Everyone is to expel a diplomat and report back. «I hereby order you to expel diplomats otherwise there will be consequences.» And the majority obeyed. Russia rightfully treats it as a declaration of the new Cold War regardless of whether they understand that or not. We should definitely build our future policy based on that fact. It doesn't matter if they understand. They are used to Russia being like: «Oh, they're plotting something again? Let's wait a bit. Let's not lose our heads and see how it goes. We've got elections and the World Cup coming. Then, Harvest Festival or something like that.»

— I doubt that.

— It's pointless. We must understand that they've declared the new Cold War and we have every right to act within this context. It gives us space for maneuver so we can act boldly, as Putin said in your movie.

— Thanks God we have nuclear weapons. Because if we didn't, we'd be end up like Yugoslavia.

Yakov Kedmi, civil activist (Israel):

— In the movie that we watched and discussed yesterday your president said that he had a long-term strategy for home and, probably, foreign policy. He thinks strategically and understands how to compose home and foreign political strategies. Let's apply those parameters to what's happening with Russia: you have an actual war going on. Call it what you like, it's a war. And they are using every method they can.

When the whole West supported Chechen terrorists. Putin wasn't in power yet. It was in times of the democratic rampage in Russia. At that time, nobody called them «terrorists» in the West. They were «militants». They were fighters for independence. The leaders of those bandits were peacefully living in London. Some are still there. And when Georgia attacked Ossetia. You were found guilty. Not a single person dared to blame Georgia. Aircraft were bombing civilians. Three tank brigades were raiding the city and shooting people. They blamed Russia for it.

When sanctions were imposed against you after Crimea you tried to explain: «No, wait, we did it legally. What do you want from us? It's people's will.» They refused to listen. They went further. New sanctions were imposed because of Syria. Why did they punish you when you were the only country that was in Syria legally? Because you were fighting terrorists. When the US elections triggered a new wave of sanctions you tried to defend yourselves: «No, no, we did not interfere.»

And here we go again. You don't understand that they don't need a reason to impose new sanctions. It's a war. You're their punching bag and each their new blow is more painful. You're trying to negotiate with them. What will Russia do with the remaining 100-something American diplomats? You'll have to expel them. Or will you expel only 12 again for the 12 Russian members of the UN Delegation? In that case, expect another blow.

When your enemy fights dirty there's no need to justify yourselves. Your response must teach them not to repeat their mistake. So when Britain does something as insolent, rude, and mean as expelling 23 of your diplomats you don't answer them with 23.

Your president used to do boxing and judo. When somebody punched him at the market, did he return the very same blow? If somebody did a reap did he respond with a reap instead of some other move? War. A la guerre comme à la guerre. This war will continue. They will always find a reason to fight. And it has absolutely nothing to do with what happened in England. They don't need a reason. They have a plan and a time map.

And don't think that the poor President Trump was forced to issue the orders. It doesn't matter. He's a president. And the US must answer for his foolishness. Belgium expelled one diplomat. Should we go easy on them? Germany expelled four. Should we expel four? Or perhaps all of their diplomats? Call it the «dirtiness tax» and expel more. That would teach them a lesson. You want to exchange? Then, let's recall the words of Churchill: «You accepted shame to avoid war? Now you have both».