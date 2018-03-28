Mass Deportation of Russian Diplomats Across All NATO Countries — All Because of Skripal False Flag

Today, 14 EU countries, along with the US and Canada followed London's example and plan to exile Russian diplomats because of the alleged poisoning of the former double agent Sergey Skripal and his daughter. When it comes to the EU, it'll be an insignificant cut in the Russian diplomatic staff, but the US has declared 60 diplomats 'personae nongratae. ' Besides, the Russian Consulate will be shut down in Seattle.

To learn more about this coordinated demarche and the time that was chosen for it let's watch the reports by Valentin Bogdanov from the US and Mikhail Antonov from Germany.

The Russian Embassy in Washington has been expecting the US to join the UK's demarche. However, the Americans obviously wanted to lead this movement. They're shutting down the General Consulate in Seattle, 60 of our diplomats must leave the US territory within a week. This is the second greatest expulsion in the entire history of our bilateral relationship.

At 8:00 AM, our ambassador Anatoly Antonov was invited to the State Department. Referring to the so-called Skripal Case, the Assistant Secretary of State Wess Mitchell has declared US's unprecedented measures. 46 of our Washington Embassy employees have been declared personae nongratae. This is more than half of the Russian diplomatic mission in the US capital. 12 more people must leave our permanent UN delegation. 2 people must leave the General Consulate in NY. It totals to 60 people who the State Department and the US media refers to exclusively as spies. Lists with last names were put together and passed on.

— How much does this hurt the Embassy and how will it continue operating from now on?

Anatoly Antonov, the RF Ambassador Extraordinary in the US: «Unfortunately, we already have experience in working in a crisis situation. This is a serious hit on the quality and the quantity of the staff of the Russian Embassy. I've already expressed a strong protest against US's unlawful actions. I've emphasized that what the US is doing today is ruining what's left of the Russian-American relationship. I've added that all the responsibility for the consequences of breaking the Russian-American relationship lies on the US solely».

Anatoly Antonov gives this interview with a backdrop of Russian flags, hanging from the Russian diplomatic buildings that were already captured by the Americans. Last year, plainclothesmen took over our General Consulate in SF, the Consul's residency, and the trade mission in Washington. Now, the US demands to shut down the General Consulate in Seattle. There is no Russian property there, the premises for the diplomatic mission are rented. But, this step means that there will be no more Russian diplomatic presence on the US West Coast. Our citizens and US natives will have to travel across the US to resolve any consular issues.

During a phone briefing, an anonymous high-ranking White House rep has confirmed that all the measures to shut down the General Consulate and exile the diplomats were approved by Donald Trump

Anatoly Antonov: «Even as a Russian citizen, I think that we cannot leave such unthoughtful and provocative measures unpunished».

In December 2016, right before the New Year, Washington had already exiled 35 diplomats. Those employees that Russia was going to send in their places didn't get an entry permit from the State Department. This means it's a deliberate and systematic recession of the Russian diplomatic presence in the US.

Valentin Bogdanov, Aleksandr Khristenko, Nikolay Koskin, and Ivan Utkin, Vesti , US.

Until now, the Russian-German relationship didn't contain expulsion of diplomats. However, when justifying this unprecedented step, the new German MFA rep Maas obviously didn't bother to comprehend what was happening. He displayed his readiness to follow the souffleur in this theater of absurdness.

"Russian government still hasn't answered a series of questions. They didn't show they were ready to play a constructive role in the assassination investigation, either".

4 Embassy employees will be deported back home. Poland and France are also planning to exile 4 diplomats each. The Czech Republic and Lithuania will exile 3 each. 2 will be exiled from Denmark, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands each. Latvia, Romania, Finland, Sweden, and Estonia will exile 1 each. Albania, who isn't a part of the EU, will exile 2 diplomats.

Ukraine will act without an invitation, but with plenty of enthusiasm. They will exile 13 Embassy employees. Kiev regime will have another chance to show their eagerness, because, according to the European Council President Tusk, new sanctions are coming.

Donald Tusk , the President of the European Council: «Last week, the EU had harshly judged the Salisbury attack. The EU agrees with the statement from the UK government that it's possible that Russia is responsible for what has happened. We made a decision to withdraw the EU Ambassador in Russia for conducting a consultation. As a result of the decision that the EU made last week, it was agreed upon to respond to Russia's actions. Today, 14 EU countries have decided to exile Russian diplomats. Additional measures may be taken in the upcoming days and weeks».

Is it unexpected? It's not. Russian Embassies were prepared for this twist. Judging from the comments, another thing is unpleasant. In European diplomacies, the queen of all proof is 'highly likely' and 'hochwahrscheinlich'.

Aleksey Meshkov, RF Ambassador Extraordinary in France and Monaco: «Without even waiting for a proper investigation, falling for this dirty UK provocation is absolutely inappropriate, in our opinion. All those attempts to justify this with some EU solidarity don't have any solid ground to back it up. Solidarity is appropriate when fighting real threats, not when supporting dirty insinuations».

Sergey Nechaev, RF Ambassador Extraordinary in Germany: «We deeply regret not getting any proof, but hearing about 'highly likely' about Russia's fault instead».

The German MFA rep has stated that the sanctions didn't leave Germany scot-free. UK's accusations of Russia have caused serious arguments specifically in Germany. In this case, Maas is risking a quarrel with his own Party. The President of the Social Democratic Party Rolf Mützenich has called the decision to exile Russian diplomats premature and insubstantial.

Meanwhile, European sanction idea is up-and-going. For their next political step, they're considering boycotting the FIFA World Cup. However, one shouldn't overestimate Germany's readiness to support this idea, after all, they are a soccer favorite.

Mikhail Antonov, Aleksandr Korostylev, and Andrey Putra, Vesti, Berlin, Germany.