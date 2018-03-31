Дэвид Бекхэм на один день отдал свой Instagram 15-летней индонезийской школьнице

Дэвид Бекхэм отправился в Индонезию с благотворительной миссией ЮНИСЕФ в рамках кампании по борьбе с буллингом среди подростков. В городе Семаранг (Ява) бывший футболист встретился со школьниками, поиграл с ними в футбол и проконтролировал работу своего фонда 7 Fund. Дэвид выслушал рассказы подростков о том, как над ними издеваются сверстники в школах, и рассказ одной из девочек особенно тронул его. 15-летняя Шрипун уже несколько лет занимается поддержкой тех, кто страдает от буллинга и проводит активную работу по борьбе с этим явлением. Бекхэм решил на один день отдать свой аккаунт в Instagram этой девочке, чтобы она смогла в сториз рассказать о своей работе. В своем официальном заявлении Дэвид отметил, что гордится работой, которую проделал его фонд 7 Fund совместно с ЮНИСЕФ в борьбе с буллингом в Индонезии, он также активно борется за то, чтобы дети, особенно девочки, могли продолжать получать образование.

Meet 15-year-old Sripun from Indonesia. I am excited to tell you that she will be taking over my Instagram Stories tomorrow. I can’t wait for her to share her life in Indonesia with all of you and how she is tackling bullying in her school and community. @UNICEF #Endviolence

27 Мар 2018 в 6:53 PDT Teenager. Inspiration. Change-maker. I’m so happy that you have all had the chance to meet 15-year-old Sripun with me to see the amazing work she is doing to tackle violence in her school. She faced bullying at school and felt excluded by friends but has focused on supporting others through tough times. She was nominated by her peers to be a change-maker and now inspires others to stop bullying so students can feel safe to learn. @unicef #ENDviolence #7fund

27 Мар 2018 в 10:10 PDT What an incredible few days in Indonesia seeing how UNICEF’s anti-bullying programmes are creating positive school environments so children feel safe to thrive and succeed. Young girls like Sripun and many more that I’ve met in Indonesia are our future. My 7 Fund for @unicef is on a mission to help children — especially girls — break down barriers that threaten to steal their potential away. We’re tackling bullying, violence, child marriage and missed education so children get the chance to realise their full potential. #ENDViolence

