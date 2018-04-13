Yakov Kedmi — Israeli Intelligence: It Will Be Either War by Military or War by Sanctions With US

Yakov Kedmi, Israeli diplomat: «Since what year has Russia been offering its hand? Was there even one time it got anything but spit in return? Did even one positive step towards the Americans receive any kind of positive response or accomplish anything at all? Or should it just keep offering its hand until they offer it a knife in the back? This is what the Americans are counting on. Total war is being waged against Russia. The Americans don't want to fight Russia. They're hoping for something, yet they're scared, and they well should be.

We're not talking conventional warfare here; they're hoping to walk a fine line because they know Russia won't take the bait and trigger a full-scale war. It will keep offering its hand. I don't know how one can meet with Trump after this statement. I'd make one condition: There will be no negotiations with the US. Russia will withdraw from all the agreements that were made with the US until all sanctions against Russia are lifted. Do you want a normal relationship? Get rid of all that you've done. Until that happens, there will be no relationship. Nothing. Because, Russia, no matter how many times you offer your hand, whether you like it or not, a policy of a full economic blockade is being carried out against you.

Everything that was done wasn't a test; it was the first step. The next step will be the punishment of European companies that work with certain Russian companies. And the Europeans will run. They will not risk their money. Russia must be ready because it's heading towards complete economic and political isolation. It's being taken there. This is their goal. Otherwise, Russia cannot be broken. How do we respond to that? Keep offering your hand».