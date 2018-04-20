EXCLUSIVE: Syrian Boy Speaks Out About Impromptu Acting Gig White Helmets Forced on Him

Today, in a Syrian hospital which became the set for a video about a fake chemical attack, one of the participants of that video, an 11-year-old boy, talked about what happened. The child spoke in detail about what the militants did with him and the other children as they tried to imitate poisoning symptoms. Here's a story about footage which has become documentary evidence of deception.

Here's the report by Alexander Bilibov.

The heart of Douma. This building was one of the largest medical institutions in all of eastern Ghouta. During the war, the militants turned the hospital into a real fortress. A sand embankment several meters high reliably protected «The Point» from any attacks. This is what the militants called this medical institution. The residents memorized this name well over the years.

11-year-old Hasan Diab also knew this name very well. When the militants told everyone to flee to «The Point», the hungry child thought that they had brought humanitarian aid and would feed him. But everything turned out differently. Hasan and his father were here for the first time since April 7 when this admission office became the set of a movie starring the White Helmets about an alleged chemical attack by government forces.

Here is the video. And here is Hasan himself. The child is supposedly being given first aid; they use an inhaler on him and hose him down. The requisite that was used in this video is still here.

Hasan: «I was watered with this hose, and then I was put on a couch. People were running around me; I didn't know them. I was scared. I didn't understand what was happening».

When filming was over, the wet and frightened child was taken to the second floor.

Hasan: «They told me to sit here, gave me dates, cookies, and some rice».

Later, Hasan's father showed up at the hospital. He knew that his child was there, and when he saw his son, he felt relief.

Omar Diab: «I thought something serious had happened to him. When I got here, I was just given Hassan and told that we can go home and that everything was fine».

The child neither looks sick nor shows any signs of chemical poisoning. He doesn't complain about his health; he feels fine, only a little bit confused, as he's not used to such attention. But the boy has probably more than a dozen interviews ahead. Hasan Diab's family has already stated that they are ready to talk about what happened in any international organization — in Geneva, in the Hague, or in New York. But, perhaps, it's not necessary to go that far. The experts of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons are now very close, just a few kilometers away in Damascus. And they will surely find it very helpful to talk to Hassan Diab from the city of Douma.