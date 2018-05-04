Too Late For Compromise? US Seems Hell-Bent on Pulling out or Reneging on Iranian Nuclear Deal

If the US withdraws from the nuclear disarmament deal it would be pointless for Iran to participate in it. In that case, it could cease its participation in the deal at any time. The Iranian ambassador to London warned of this possibility in an interview with CNN . At the same time, the other countries who signed the deal in 2015 seek to preserve it. Is a compromise possible? If not, what will Tehran do?

Matvey Popov has the details.

The White House has not yet taken further steps on the Iran deal, but the US media seems to be sure that either the deal will be voided or the US will alter it beyond recognition. It seems obvious to Iran's diplomats that these are the most likely outcomes. They say that if the US changes the text to its benefit or withdraws from the deal it would be pointless for Iran to fulfill any obligations.

Hamid Baeidinejad, the Iranian Ambassador to Britain: «When the United States is out of the deal, it means there is no deal left because an important party of the treaty has abrogated and violated in clear terms the treaty. There is no, in fact, the situation as designed in the deal. So, there's completely new situation. So, there could be a very clear interpretation that there is no deal left, that Iran would be staying in the deal. So, the consequence would be that Iran, in fact, would be ready to go back to the previous situation.»

When Christiane Amanpour asked him if they would enrich uranium again, the diplomat answered that they would. Most Americans are not comfortable with such a scenario. A recent survey conducted by Morning Consult and Politico shows that more than half of US residents still support the agreement, while only half as many are against it.

The UN Secretary-General also urges to not terminate the deal.

António Guterres, UN Secretary-General: «I believe the Iran deal was an important diplomatic victory and I think it will be important to preserve it, but I also believe there are areas in which it will be very important to have a meaningful dialogue because I see the region in a very dangerous position. If one day there is a better agreement to replace it it’s fine, but we should not scrap it unless we have a good alternative.

There aren't even plans yet for such an alternative. Although this doesn't prevent US leadership from going on about correcting the so-called mistakes of the Obama administration. Israeli authorities are only adding fuel to the fire. They have recently announced to have secret documents on the Iranian nuclear military program. Strangely, instead of appealing to the IAEA and properly investigating Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu preferred to immediately give „evidence“ to the press.

Sergey Filatov, international relations expert: „Iran came to the aid of Syria. of course, if the Syrian government wins this war, which seems most likely, The Iranian position in Syria will be strengthened. Which is actually at the border of Israel. This is why Israel is nervous. The Americans are going to the Caspian Sea, they need the Iran deal in order to kill it, create a crisis, and install a government in Iran which will obey the Americans. “

Sergey Sudakov, political analyst: „Many countries now are trying to prevent the US's interference. But the Americans feels that they earn more via war than peace, expecting to make good money on Iran. “ In the last few days, in addition to the UN, Russia, and China the European Union , France, and Germany have urged to preserve the deal. The United States, however, continues to play a game of raising the stakes.