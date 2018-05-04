Rehearsals Have Begun — This Year’s Victory Parade Will Clearly Be the Most Impressive One to Date

Sleeping in a tepee, racing in a deer-sleigh, and ice fishing; a Native American delegation visited the Nenets Autonomous District for the first time.

Dmitry Pischukhin will tell us more about the natives' traditions.

To get acquainted with the traditions of polar nomads, you literally have to go to the end of the world. Their way of life hasn't changed much in centuries. First, we rode an off-road SUV, and then we switched to a snowmobile. And where technology is powerless, deer come to the rescue.

There are no residential areas for dozens of kilometers around us. This lonely tepee is accompanied by hundreds of deer. It's an Arctic desert oasis.

In order to see this exotic Russian place, Native Americans traveled a long way. It turned out that these indigenous peoples have a lot in common. Despite the different continents and the cultural and language differences, these Native Americans get along with the Nenets even better than diplomats do.

The music is self-explanatory, but the languages are unique and unlike anything you've heard before. Even among the people of the Samish Indian Nation, only two speak the national language.

Kelly Hall, a member of the Samish Indian Nation: «When I introduce myself, I mention all my relatives going five generations back».

The Samish live on the San Juan Islands, which are located in the Pacific Northwest of the US, right on the border with Canada. For centuries, their lives have been about salmon fishing. Once in the Subarctic, the Native Americans taste raw venison for the first time.

"It's good, just a little unusual".

They'll have to spend this night in the tent, which surprised the guests. They won't have the usual heating, shower, or bathroom that they're accustomed to. It's -30°C (-22°F) outside.

Janet Kaseyleeyeya, a member of the Samish Indian Nation: «When we go back home, we want to bring back the experience of preserving the rich Nenets culture».

The Nenets are expected in the US with a reciprocal visit in the near future. While saying goodbye to the harsh but hospitable Arctic, the Native Americans approach the Subarctic Idol, who usually helps everyone who's in search of mutual understanding.