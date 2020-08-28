Почта
Шарапова показала, как тренируется с бутылкой. Прикольное видео

Спорт-Экспресс
21 час назад
Бывшая теннисистка Мария Шарапова опубликовала пост в своем Instagram, в котором показала, как поддерживает форму после завершения карьеры. Россиянка ловко тренируется с бутылкой в руках и советует смотреть US Open.
Шарапова показала, как тренируется с бутылкой
Фото: РИА НовостиРИА Новости
Около спорта,Мария Шарапова,
