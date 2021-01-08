trump supporters get mad about the blm riots yet they’re breaking into the mf capitol. make it make sense. pic.twitter.com/NZ0UO4qYzT— 𝐞𝐦𝐦𝐚 🥝 (@emmastacyy) January 6, 2021
embarrassed but not surprised
disgusted but not surprised
sad but not surprised
angry but not surprised
speechless but not surprised— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) January 7, 2021
Black people get pulled over and don’t make it out alive. We can’t sleep in our own beds without being killed. We can’t jog without being killed. We can’t walk down the street with our hoodies up without being killed but they can do this? https://t.co/j59OMKw4LO— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 6, 2021
Never thought Americans would let terrorists into the capital without a fight…sad day— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 6, 2021
Today was acts of terrorism, and should be treated as such!— Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) January 6, 2021
Меган Рапино, чемпион мира по футболу
This is crazy, how did they even get through the… ohhhhh it was opened for them. https://t.co/GAvAYgHmDA— Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) January 6, 2021