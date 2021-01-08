Матч-центр
«Америка, тебя уничтожит твоя же система». Спортсмены — о протестах в Вашингтоне и захвате Капитолия 

Sport24 32 минуты назад
В среду сторонники Дональда Трампа захватили здание Капитолия, где в этот день должны были официально утвердить результаты президентских выборов в США, на которых Трамп проиграл представителю демократической партии Джо Байдену.
Спустя несколько часов Капитолий был освобожден, а результаты выборов утверждены. Но тема с беспорядками стала главной в мире. Не остались в стороне и известные американские спортсмены.
Четырехкратная олимпийская чемпионка по спортивной гимнастике Симона Байлз:
Смущена, но не удивлена.
Испытываю отвращение, но я не удивлена.
Мне грустно, но я не удивлена.
Я злюсь, но не удивлена.
Мне нечего сказать, но я не удивлена.
Экс-звезда «Майами Хит» Дуэйн Уэйд
Черных людей задерживают, и они умирают. Мы не можем спать в собственных кроватях, не боясь быть убитыми. Мы не можем бегать, не боясь быть убитыми. Мы не можем гулять, надев капюшоны, не боясь быть убитыми. Но они могут делать так.
Баскетболистка «Лас-Вегас Эйсес» Эйджа Уилсон
Смотрю CNN и не верю, что все это реально.
Футболист «Сиэтл Сихокс» Ричард Шерман
Никогда не думал, что американцы пустят террористов в столицу без боя. Печальный день.
Футболист «Чикаго Беарс» Аллен Робинсон
Сегодня был теракт. И относиться к нему нужно соответствующим образом.

Меган Рапино, чемпион мира по футболу

Невероятно, как они прошли через… ой, а там для них было все открыто.

Легкоатлетка Гвен Берри

Америка, тебя уничтожит твоя же система.
Осужденную по делу об убийстве казахстанского фигуриста Тена женщину выпустили из тюрьмы Осужденную по делу об убийстве казахстанского фигуриста Тена женщину выпустили из тюрьмы Скончался олимпийский чемпион 1980 года в толкании ядра Владимир Киселев Скончался олимпийский чемпион 1980 года в толкании ядра Владимир Киселев ЦСКА проиграл «Басконии», прервав 12-матчевую победную серию в Евролиге ЦСКА проиграл «Басконии», прервав 12-матчевую победную серию в Евролиге
Около спорта , Джозеф Байден , Симон Байлз , Дональд Трамп , CNN
