Трамп обнял бейсболиста как в «Титанике» 

President Trump calls Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki to the podium.



"I love you all. Thank you Mr. President, " Suzuki says, putting on a «Make America Great Again» hat, which prompts a hug from Trump https://t.co/M5slGg72vA pic.twitter.com/PD2fUfwOTT— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 4, 2019